Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Shares of DM stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
