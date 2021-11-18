Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of DM stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

