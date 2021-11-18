Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

DESP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,528. The stock has a market cap of $826.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Despegar.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Despegar.com worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.