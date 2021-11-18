Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $826.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.34. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Despegar.com stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Despegar.com worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

