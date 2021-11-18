Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $44.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

