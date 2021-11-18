Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target to GBX 245

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

TUI opened at GBX 215.10 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.86.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

