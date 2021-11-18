Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.