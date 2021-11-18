DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.20 on Monday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 243,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.