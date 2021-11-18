Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,896 ($50.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,591.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,494.72. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Insiders have acquired 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.