Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,770 by Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,770 ($62.32) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

DGE opened at GBX 3,904.24 ($51.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,591.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,494.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

