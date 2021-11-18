Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

DSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 24,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,941. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $377.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is -142.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.