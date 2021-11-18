Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 106,415.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,743 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 397,902 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRNA opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

