Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $16.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 1,096,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,640. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.