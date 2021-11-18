Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.

Shares of DGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 6,537,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,140. The company has a market cap of $73.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 349.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,083 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

