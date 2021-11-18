Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $369.33

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $369.33 and last traded at $368.06, with a volume of 1245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $351.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 44.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 75.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

