Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen Sells 6,196 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C H. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00.

DIOD opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $16,465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diodes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

