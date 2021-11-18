Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DISA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

