DistX (DISTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,443.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One DistX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $15,794.80 and $15,443.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

