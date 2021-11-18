Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.84. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 169,976 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIV shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$344.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 155.79%.

About Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

