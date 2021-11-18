Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $131.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $133.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.