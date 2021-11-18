Donald Engel Sells 75,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

