Donut Market Cap Hits $985,102.04 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Donut has a market cap of $985,102.04 and $3,453.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,678.44 or 0.99176840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.45 or 0.06928795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.