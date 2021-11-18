Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 4,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.