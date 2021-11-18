DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT Lowered to $3.60 at Citigroup

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $3.80 to $3.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

