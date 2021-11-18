DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 2,959,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

