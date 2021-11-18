DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$5.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

