DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTF opened at $14.33 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

