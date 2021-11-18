Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 129,593 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

