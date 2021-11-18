Dynamite 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,905.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $89,998.71 and $125,905.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00393663 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.22 or 0.01102361 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

