Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 142,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $663.26 million, a PE ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

