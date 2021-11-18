EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

EGP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.66. The company had a trading volume of 279,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,112. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.35.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

