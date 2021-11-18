Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in October

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the October 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 12,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Eat Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Get Eat Beyond Global alerts:

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eat Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.