Ebix, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Ebix has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Ebix has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

