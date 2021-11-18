Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

ECVT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

