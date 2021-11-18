Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $120,495.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00219344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

