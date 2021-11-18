eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root Sells 5,071 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,746.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.