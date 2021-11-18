eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,838. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 million, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 22.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

