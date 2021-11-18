Eidelman Virant Capital Has $317,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $165.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

