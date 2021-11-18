Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $488,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 270.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

