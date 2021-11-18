Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 315.9% in October

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 315.9% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

