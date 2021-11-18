Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 29,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 20,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

