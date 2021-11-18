Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMNSF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elementis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $$2.02 on Thursday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

