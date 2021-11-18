Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $261.42. 13,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,811. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

