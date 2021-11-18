Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,097,000 after buying an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $262.54 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

