Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Elis stock remained flat at $$17.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Elis has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

