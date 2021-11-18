Elitium Market Cap Tops $92.22 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $92.22 million and $398,674.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00005668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00218369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00086934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

