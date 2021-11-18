Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endava by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Endava by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.41, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

