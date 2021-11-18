Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 33.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 34.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 26.50. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

