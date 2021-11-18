Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Sells $35,041.93 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,463. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energous by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 236,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

