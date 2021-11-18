Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $28,831.66 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WATT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.16. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WATT shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

