Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $21.42 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

